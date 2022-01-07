Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, duller Sunday and watch for rain to close the weekend

After a cold start to the morning with daybreak temperatures in the teens, lots of brilliant sunshine follows for Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. And with less breeze around than Friday, it will feel warmer outside than Friday.

Some scattered clouds on Saturday night and not as cold with lows in the middle 20s.

Sunday will be cloudier, especially by the late morning. A scattering of showers will develop during the afternoon, and relatively steadier rain will push through for a few hours around dusk. Rain will not be particularly heavy, adding up to about a quarter of an inch before ending. Temperatures bounce back into the 40s Sunday, and perhaps low 50s if the sun can hold on for a few extra hours in the morning.

That system late Sunday is another quick one, and it will be long gone by daybreak Monday.

Another shot of cold and very dry air follows for the first few days of next week, with highs Monday through Wednesday in the upper 30s to 40s and lows in the upper teens to 20s.

There are signs of a more significant storm bringing rain, ice or snow to Virginia for the weekend of the 15th, but there is not a lot of precision this far out.

***

If you are up early on Sunday and the clouds hold off long enough, you can catch a glimpse of the International Space Station. Look about halfway up in the southern sky at 5:45 a.m., and it will appear as a fairly bright star moving slowly toward the southeastern horizon. It will not be out there long, dropping below the horizon at 5:50 a.m.