Weekend Forecast: Windy with record warmth possible Saturday

Be on the lookout for areas of fog first thing Saturday morning, but as morning gives way to afternoon, some sun will manage to break through. While there could still be a renegade, short-lived shower racing across metro Richmond, any consistent rain will wait until after dark.
Keep outdoor loose items — like holiday decorations — secure on Saturday, as winds pick up for the afternoon. A consistent 10-20 mph wind will develop, with some gusts up around 30-35 mph. Those winds will be from the southwest, sending afternoon temperatures surging into the lower to middle 70s, and giving us an excellent chance at breaking the current record high for Saturday (72° in 1971).
Rain will be off-and-on Saturday evening, generally between 7 pm and midnight. Some especially gusty winds — upwards of 40 mph — will come with a few of those quick rain bursts. Leaves will be blowing around and a few loose limbs and sticks will come down, so there may be some isolated power outages. Temperatures drop into the 50s as the rain comes down, and the winds ease off after midnight.
Aside from a few pesky clouds in the morning, Sunday looks sunny. Morning temperatures in the middle 40s will climb to the middle 50s for the afternoon. There will be an occasional northwest breeze, but nothing approaching Saturday’s winds.
***
Richmond climate check:
• So far this month, high temperatures have averaged 4° above normal.
• Only one night this month has had a low below 30° (25° on December 9).
• The last day with more than a quarter inch of rain was October 29 (1.66”).