Weekend starts warm, but potential snow still looms

Despite temperatures squeezing into the 60s Friday and Saturday, a legitimate chance of snow returns to Virginia late Saturday night through the first half of Sunday.

But until then, the feel of early spring continues.

Like several other times this winter, the primary storm will take shape off the Carolina coast, but a small area of precipitation will develop ahead of the storm’s formation. In this case, an especially strong contrast between the recent warmth and the advancing Arctic air will help provide the spark for a band of snow, perhaps mixed with some cold rain, across the central and western parts of Virginia.

For now the snow window appears to be open between midnight Saturday night and midday Sunday, although there are signs it could linger into Sunday afternoon.

Even though the system is still a couple of days away, this appears to be another lower-end snow for central Virginia. To give a sense of scale, about an inch or two is still a reasonable guess for the time being. However, this type of setup is infamous for putting down 3-4 inches in a very small area, while areas just a few counties away only pick up a coating. So keep that in the back of your mind and be sure to check back for a final call on Saturday.

Once the storm exits, the Arctic air will hang over Virginia for a couple of days, but retreat for the second half of next week. This means the next chance of precipitation at the end of next week will be exclusively rain.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Friday: Sunny with a warm afternoon breeze. High 63.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Not as cold as recent nights. Low 45.

Saturday: Sunshine with more afternoon clouds. High 65.

Saturday night: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight, changing to snow before morning. A small coating is possible by dawn. Low 34.

Sunday: Occasional snow through early afternoon, then some breaks of sun a few hours before dusk. Total accumulation about an inch or so. High 38.

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Low around 20.

Monday: Sun and clouds, cold. High 38.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 62.

Friday: Rain likely. High around 60.