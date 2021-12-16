 Skip to main content
Weekend weather: Richmond temperatures above normal, but a little wet to start Sunday
RTD Chief Meteorologist Sean Sublette talks with Des Moines meteorologist Chris Gloninger about why this particular system was so noteworthy... both in the time of year and its intensity.

Updated: 12 Noon Friday

Continued warm for December with afternoon temperatures flirting with 70. A couple of sprinkles or light showers will drift through parts of metro Richmond in the afternoon and evening, but they will be more of a nuisance than provide any substantial rainfall. Otherwise, cloudy overnight as weak cold front noses in from the north, turns the wind from the east, and nudges wakeup temperatures Saturday into the upper 40s.

That front will stay just close enough through Saturday morning to keep clouds around and hold warm southwest breezes until afternoon. There is still some uncertainty on when the clouds break Saturday, and a little fluctuation in that timing will go a long way in determining how warm Saturday gets.

Surface Weather Map

Position of fronts on Saturday morning (NOAA/NWS). 

If the breeze gets started during the morning, the clouds will scour out and temperatures can sneak into the 70s. But this is December, and fronts that edge in from our north are notorious for sticking around longer than expected. In a worst case, Saturday stays cloudy and cool with highs barely making it to 60. But that doesn't seem especially likely.

A few spotty light showers will be in the area late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, but like Friday, they will be few and far between. Wakeup temperatures Sunday in the upper 40s.

The weather pattern looks a little slower than it did yesterday, so be on the lookout for some more consistent rain late Sunday morning before drier air filters in during the afternoon and brings a couple of hours of sunshine before nightfall.

A closer look at the weekend in Richmond:

Friday night: Cloudy. A few passing showers or sprinkles here or there. Low 48.

Saturday: Morning clouds breaking for sun and a mild afternoon breeze. High 68.

Saturday night: A few spotty light showers through the night, but not really a steady rain. Low 48.

Sunday: Morning clouds with a couple of hours of light rain, then clearing with later afternoon sun returning. Much cooler. High 52.

December days reaching 70 degrees or higher in Richmond

Number of days Year
8 2015
7 1988
7 1956
6 1984
6 1982
6 1971

