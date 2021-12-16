Weekend weather: Richmond temperatures above normal, but a little wet to start Sunday

RTD Chief Meteorologist Sean Sublette talks with Des Moines meteorologist Chris Gloninger about why this particular system was so noteworthy... both in the time of year and its intensity.

Updated: 12 Noon Friday

Continued warm for December with afternoon temperatures flirting with 70. A couple of sprinkles or light showers will drift through parts of metro Richmond in the afternoon and evening, but they will be more of a nuisance than provide any substantial rainfall. Otherwise, cloudy overnight as weak cold front noses in from the north, turns the wind from the east, and nudges wakeup temperatures Saturday into the upper 40s.

That front will stay just close enough through Saturday morning to keep clouds around and hold warm southwest breezes until afternoon. There is still some uncertainty on when the clouds break Saturday, and a little fluctuation in that timing will go a long way in determining how warm Saturday gets.

If the breeze gets started during the morning, the clouds will scour out and temperatures can sneak into the 70s. But this is December, and fronts that edge in from our north are notorious for sticking around longer than expected. In a worst case, Saturday stays cloudy and cool with highs barely making it to 60. But that doesn't seem especially likely.