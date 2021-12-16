Weekend weather: Richmond temperatures above normal, but not with the sunshine we’ve gotten used

Wednesday’s storms have left tens of thousands without power in the Midwest and the Plains, and temperatures much more typical of December have moved in there. Some of that cold air will reach Virginia this weekend, but it will be tempered by the time it arrives on Sunday.
This gives Richmond two more days above normal and, even though Sunday will be colder, it will be sunny with temperatures actually close to normal for the time of year.
There are small but important nuances to the weekend forecast. A weak cold front drifts southward into Virginia on Friday, which will focus more clouds in Richmond, shut off the southwest breezes, and hold highs in the 60s. A few nuisance showers or sprinkles will be here or there on Friday afternoon, but not enough to get the ground wet.
The front will stay just close enough through Saturday morning to keep clouds around and hold back the warm southwest breezes until afternoon. There is still uncertainty on when those clouds break Saturday, and a little fluctuation in that timing will go a long way in determining how warm Saturday gets.
If the breezes can kick in during the morning, the clouds will scour out and temperatures can sneak into the 70s. But this is December, and fronts that edge in from our north are notorious for sticking around longer than expected. In a worst case, Saturday stays cloudy and cool with highs barely making it to 60. And that idea cannot be discounted just yet.
A quick batch of occasional rain, off and on for a few hours, is still on track for Saturday night, but it will likely wait until after midnight. A cold, dry breeze returns for Sunday, bringing sunshine and temperatures much closer to normal.
There will be a storm passing through the coastal Carolinas on Tuesday, but it still looks like a miss for Richmond, so most of next week looks dry with temperatures more typical of December.
A closer look at the weekend in Richmond:
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 66.
Friday night: Cloudy. Low 50.
Saturday: Morning clouds breaking for sun and a mild afternoon breeze. High 68.
Saturday night: Occasional light showers through the night, but not really a steady rain. Low 44.
Sunday: Sunny with a cool breeze. High 54.
Richmond climate check
- Thursday was the third day this month that Richmond reached 70 degrees, but 2015 stands atop the leader board with eight December days reaching 70 or higher.
- Further up the thermometer, the high temperature record in Richmond for December was 81, set back-to-back days in 1998 (Dec. 6 and 7).
December days reaching 70 degrees or higher in Richmond
|Number of days
|Year
|8
|2015
|7
|1988
|7
|1956
|6
|1984
|6
|1982
|6
|1971