Weekend weather: Richmond temperatures above normal, but not with the sunshine we’ve gotten used

RTD Chief Meteorologist Sean Sublette talks with Des Moines meteorologist Chris Gloninger about why this particular system was so noteworthy... both in the time of year and its intensity.

Wednesday’s storms have left tens of thousands without power in the Midwest and the Plains, and temperatures much more typical of December have moved in there. Some of that cold air will reach Virginia this weekend, but it will be tempered by the time it arrives on Sunday.

This gives Richmond two more days above normal and, even though Sunday will be colder, it will be sunny with temperatures actually close to normal for the time of year.

There are small but important nuances to the weekend forecast. A weak cold front drifts southward into Virginia on Friday, which will focus more clouds in Richmond, shut off the southwest breezes, and hold highs in the 60s. A few nuisance showers or sprinkles will be here or there on Friday afternoon, but not enough to get the ground wet.

The front will stay just close enough through Saturday morning to keep clouds around and hold back the warm southwest breezes until afternoon. There is still uncertainty on when those clouds break Saturday, and a little fluctuation in that timing will go a long way in determining how warm Saturday gets.