Weekend weather: What summer in Virginia is known for

The weather this weekend in Richmond will be everything you’ve come to expect if you’ve lived here a long time. Hot and humid afternoons will continue through Independence Day and into early next week, with afternoon temperatures around 90 and lows staying above 70.

July is the hottest month for a reason. Relatively cool air just can’t move as far south during this time of year, and the higher sun angle helps the days heat up quickly — even in the relative cooler climates to our north. As a result, holding the afternoon temperatures below 80 degrees this time of year in Richmond takes a lot of work.

The best way to keep a July day cool in Virginia is through clouds and rain. On occasion, a slow-moving large system will wander southward for a few days, bringing clouds and rain. But it’s only happened once in the last three Julys.

On July 23, 2019, a slow moving area of low pressure drifted south of Virginia, turning winds from the east, holding the city beneath a shroud of clouds, and producing about a half-inch of rain. As a result, the temperature climbed no further than 76 degrees. Ironically, the six days before that all had highs between 95 and 100 degrees.

No such luck to start this July. There are indications that the hot and humid pattern currently settling into Virginia will break down toward the end of next week (July 7 or 8). Until then, get used to a relatively stable weather pattern. Afternoons will be up around 90 degrees, and lows will get no cooler than 70.

The chance for a cooling afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be around each of those days. Although the chance will be better on some days versus others, the differences in those chances are just not that great.

But there is no sign of truly oppressive heat for the next couple of weeks, the kind where highs surge into the upper 90s to lower 100s. That type of heat looks like it will hold in the Midwest and migrate westward toward the Rockies and into the Great Basin.