Friday afternoon update:

Another day, another heat advisory, another chance for severe storms and downpours in central Virginia.

As of 1:15 p.m., severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for metro Richmond and points north and west.

Things will change over the weekend, but it's not all good news.

The mugginess isn't going anywhere, and the rain chances will stick around. And it may be too much rain at times.

All of central Virginia is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. For the third straight day, expect it to feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees in the shade. That heat index is coming from a combination of highs in the mid 90s and a very juicy dew points in the mid 70s.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (or WBGT, a separate heat stress index that factors in sun and wind) will continue to peak in the upper 80s today, according to the NWS. That means working or exercising in direct sun can stress the body after only 20 minutes.

This sultry air will once again fuel storms with strong gusts and heavy rain.

It's not unlike the situation we had on Wednesday: the storms are firing up over the mountains during the early afternoon, then will drift southeast across the Piedmont during the late afternoon and early evening.

But the chaotic, poorly-organized storms may dish out the worst conditions to different places than last time. In general, areas north and west of Richmond stand the better chance of a strong storm. But anyone in the region will want to stay aware in case severe thunderstorm warnings are issued later on.

Changes begin on Saturday

A cold front pushing out of the Ohio Valley will finally draw near, but we'll still be on its hot side for much of the day.

Highs and the heat index will trend a couple of degrees cooler, with lower 90s and lower-to-mid 100s respectively for metro Richmond. Or to put it more accurately, not as hot. Clouds and cooler air will reach places north of metro Richmond first, so the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas will notice more of a difference. Southside Virginia could be in line for another heat advisory with little change from Friday.

That front will fire up some widespread, slow-moving storms and downpours during the afternoon and evening. In addition to scattered gusts, flash flooding will be something to watch out for.

Some of the flooding risk will depend on where the heaviest rain falls today, and where those storms set up tomorrow. Most parts of central Virginia can expect to get rain. Some could end up with several inches.

Sunday-Wednesday: cooler but soggy

We'll go from a week of all 90s to a week with perhaps no 90s. But the dew points will be just about the same.

That front will stall out near or just south of Virginia for a few days. So we'll enjoy noticeably cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s early next week, but we won't scour out the rain chances and overall sticky-feeling to the air.

Some remnant moisture from Tropical Depression (soon to be Tropical Storm) Fred is expected to flow into our region after it makes landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast on Monday. But it probably won't be like our experience with Elsa in early July, when we had a compact and finite system rolling across eastern Virginia. Fred will track farther to our west, interact with terrain and that stationary front, lose steam and spread out.

Fred might help western Virginia with their burgeoning drought, though the rain could still be too much too fast. It might just be a nuisance rain for central and eastern Virginia, though flash flooding is always a concern when we have repeat rain chances and tropical moisture in August. Those details will continue to come into focus after we see how strong and organized Fred could get over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

***

Cooling centers

The City of Richmond is operating two cooling centers for residents who need daytime heat relief this summer.

• Social Services Marshall Plaza Building at 900 E. Marshall Street

• Southside Community Service Center at 4100 Hull Street

The hours at both locations run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until Sept. 30. Visitors must wear face coverings and remain distanced due to COVID-19 precautions. Pets are not allowed, with an exception for service animals.

Elderly residents experiencing non-emergency heat-related problems during the summer can contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367.

For more information about the cooling centers and similar public assistance, call the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 646-7046.

***

Stay safe and recognize the signs of heat illness

• drink plenty of fluids.

• stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

• check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

• young children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk of heat illness.

• take extra precautions if working or spending time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening if possible.

• wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

• schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.

• if someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded spot. Heat cramps or spasms can be an early sign of rising body temperature and eventual illness.

• the signs of heat exhaustion are: being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. Get to a cooler, air conditioned place. Drink sips of water if fully conscious and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

• heat stroke is a medical emergency. The signs of heat stroke are: throbbing headache, confusion, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, red, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse and possible loss of consciousness. Call 911, move the person to a cooler place, cool the skin using cool cloths or bath, but do not give the person anything to drink in that situation. Blowing with a fan can make a person hotter if the ambient temperature is also hot.

***

Dominion Energy offers the following tips for lowering electric bills during hot weather:

• Adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees, especially while away from home.

• Closing blinds because heat from sunlight will make air conditioners work harder.

• Run dishes or laundry early in the morning or later in the evening.

• Use fans only while in a room, and make sure ceiling fans are blowing downward (counter-clockwise).

***

Check back for more updates and information this weekend.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.