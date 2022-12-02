Wet Saturday start, and a snow update for next week

Saturday starts wet in Richmond, with several areas of light rain moving through during the morning. The core of the rain comes down between 9 a.m. and noon, then some breaks of sunshine return by the middle afternoon.

Despite the clouds and light rain, temperatures will climb through the 50s during the morning with some generous breezes from the south. Ultimately, this nudges the temperatures into the 60s for the afternoon on Saturday, so if you can wait until the afternoon for outdoor plans, you will probably be better off.

No chance of rain on Sunday, as clouds mix with the sun and the afternoon will edge into the lower 50s. Then after a quiet Monday, the weather pattern turns less definitive for the middle of next week.

Tuesday through Friday, Virginia will be sitting on the weather fence between some especially cold air to our north and much warmer and more humid air to the south. That boundary, or stationary front, will hang around the state for most of next week keeping lots of clouds over the state and bringing some periodic showers.

At the jet stream level, the winds that steer weather systems along will be flowing nearly parallel to that front, keeping the day-to-day weather rather nebulous until the end of the week. But for now, it looks like central and southern Virginia will hang just on the south side of that front, keeping lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s in spite of the clouds and showers for the middle few days of the week.

Toward the end of next week, the jet stream pivots, bringing a final surge of clouds and precipitation on Friday and Friday night. Admittedly, there are still marginal signs that the air will be cold enough to support ice or snow in Virginia with that Friday storm, but over the last 24 hours, the weather data has turned much less bullish toward the idea of significant snow in Virginia.

It is not quite enough to fully discount the possibility of snow toward the end of next week, but it is far from being the most likely scenario right now, so it’s probably not worth making any changes to your plans.