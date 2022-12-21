Wet Thursday, then brutally colder Friday

Right on cue, the winter solstice arrived late Wednesday afternoon, marking the start of astronomical winter. Rain, wind, and intense cold are all ahead for central Virginia.

For the shorter term, this Thursday’s weather has a striking similarity to last Thursday’s. Rain will settle in around daybreak and come to an end a couple of hours after dusk as temperatures nudge into the 40s.

Total rainfall will be upwards of an inch, roughly half of what fell last Thursday. A relatively quiet window of weather follows this Thursday night as the temperature remains in the 40s.

But Friday will bring the kind of wind and cold to Virginia that is more typical of the Northern Plains.

A couple of hours after dawn, there will be a brief period of rain that lasts for about an hour. That quick-hitting batch of precipitation will signal the start of a temperature drop that is exceedingly rare in Virginia.

The winds will whip from the west and the temperature will drop nearly 20 degrees from the late morning to the early afternoon. The morning will start in the 40s, but lunchtime temperatures will be in the 20s.

Worse, the wind will be regularly between 15-25 mph for the rest of the day, with some stronger gusts around 40 mph, sending wind chills to the teens for the afternoon.

Wet surfaces from Friday morning will have the potential to freeze over during the afternoon. However, it will be a race between the wind and sun drying out the roads and the bitter cold icing them over. Any surfaces that manage to still be wet by 4:00 p.m. will freeze over quickly as the sun goes down.

The strong wind over several hours also means there will be a scattering of power outages, so have a plan in place if the power goes out. Gather in one room and close off the rest of the house if needed to stay warm. Be sure phones are fully charged on Thursday night. And if you have an external battery for your phone, be sure that it is charged as well.

In terms of sheer cold, Friday night will be the worst. Although the consistency and intensity of the winds will begin to ease off slightly, with air temperatures dropping to near 10 degrees, wind chills will be around zero or a few degrees below. If you have to be outside, remember to dress in layers instead of a single heavy coast. Multiple layers provide better protection against the cold.

Even with the sun out on Saturday, temperatures will only inch into the 20s, and the 10-20 mph winds will keep the wind chill in the teens for most of the day.

The winds finally ease off on Saturday night as lows creep to near 10 degrees, setting up a sunny and cold Christmas Day with an afternoon near 30 degrees.

As cold as this will be, we will probably not reach records. Standing Richmond record lows for the next few nights:

Dec 23: 9° (1989)

Dec 24: 6° (1983)

Dec 25: 3° (1983)

Dec 26: 5° (1980)

The best chance to reach records will be before midnight on Friday night and just before daybreak on Saturday.

While the most intense cold eases on Monday, it will remain much colder than normal throughout Virginia into the middle of next week. While there is no additional threat of rain or snow through at least Tuesday, there are modest signals of a coastal storm taking shape along the South Carolina coast on Wednesday. A westward nudge to that storm could bring us some snow, but it is far too early to make any such promise.

Until then, keep the cold weather guidelines in place through early next week. Disconnect any hoses from your outdoor spigots. Open cabinets beneath your sink to provide some heat to your pipes, and let them drip a little bit during the night.

The air is also going to be especially dry, which you may begin to notice as early as Friday afternoon. Static electricity will become more common and your skin will probably dry out more easily in the very low humidity, and you may even notice some of the wood in your house contracting.

If you have a humidifier, it will be good to keep it going through the weekend and early next week.