What the 2022 climate change conference means for Virginia

The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt, on the southern end of the Sinai Peninsula, far away from the busier sections along the Nile River and its delta. The meeting is often referred to as COP, short for Conference of Parties.

These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important. Andy Pershing, director of climate science at Climate Central, describes it as another play in a long football game. Every year, countries are coming in with a scorecard, reporting on the commitments they made to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to slow down planetary warming.

Not surprisingly, the current commitments are not in line with the goals agreed to in the 2015 COP, where the Paris Agreement took shape. At that meeting in France, countries agreed they would try to reduce emissions and keep total planetary warming within 3.6°F (2°C) of the levels from the start of the 20th century.

Pershing sees there is still a lot of work to be done, noting that the current commitments from the international community would lead to a total warming of 4.5°F.

Using direct and proxy measurements, Earth has already warmed about 2°F since the start of the 20th century. Effectively, this means the climate of Virginia today is like the climate of North Carolina about a century ago.

Pershing warns that there is additional warming baked into the system. For example, when you set the thermostat on your oven, it does not reach the desired temperature immediately, it takes time for the unit to heat up. Similarly, we continue to move the thermostat higher on the global temperature as long as greenhouse gas emissions continue. Even if all emissions stopped immediately, Earth would warm an additional 2°F in the coming decades.

So each year, the countries come back to the table to reevaluate their emission commitments and see if they are meeting their pledges. And they negotiate everything from future emissions to how much international cooperation there will be to help developing nations — who are most vulnerable — adapt to the warming climate.

Every extra tenth of a degree matters, as limiting the warming on the global scale cascades downward, reducing risks to property, saving money, and preserving productive agricultural zones.

Jeremy Hoffman, David and Jane Cohn scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, has been deep into this issue for years. His groundbreaking 2017 work identified the highly localized urban heat island impacts to Richmond, and he has seen firsthand the health threats of excessive heat in urban areas and the risks from rising sea levels to Virginia’s critical coastal military installations.

“The outcomes of every COP meeting are of unique importance to the lives of all Virginians," Hoffman said. "The more ambitious the agreements that come out of COP27 are, the better the future outlook becomes for the vitality of our communities, especially those most marginalized and impacted by the consequences of climate change.”

Stephanie Spera, professor of geography and the environment at the University of Richmond, also sees those risks to people and property growing in Virginia. “I think everyone has noticed hotter summers, milder winters, stronger storms, more extreme precipitation events, more flooding events in the last few years.”

The costs to Virginians add up. Some of those costs are eased through the state’s involvement in RGGI — the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Since the start of 2021, RGGI has returned more than $450 million to Virginia for flooding adaptation and energy efficiency programs. Earlier this fall, more than $2 million from those funds went to Dickenson County in Virginia’s southwest mountains, where recurring flash flooding from individual heavier downpours has been devastating.

Spera sees the value, “Leaving RGGI is a bad move for all Virginians because there’s built in money for flood and climate change resilience within the state – which we need.”