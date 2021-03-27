What to expect from Sunday's severe storm chance in central Va.

Saturday afternoon update

Here's what to look for as a chance for severe weather enters central Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

[As of 4 p.m. Saturday: a batch of rain and storms moving eastward through the Virginia Piedmont is on track to affect metro Richmond by the early evening, though it's gradually weakening. For now, the severe activity is closer to a stationary front in North Carolina.]

Nature of storms: most likely a line sweeping northwest-to-southeast ahead of a cold front. Some strong, isolated activity can't be ruled out ahead of that, but that's less certain. And this chance is separate from any showers or downpours in the area on Sunday morning, which should clear out in time for a midday lull.

Areas affected: severe weather might develop anywhere in Virginia, and possibly turn out to be widespread along that line. The chances of a strong storm appear higher across the Piedmont because that's where the arrival will coincide with the peak heat of the day.

Possible hazards: primarily damaging straight-line wind gusts. Some stronger cells may produce hail or a tornado threat, but those are not expected to be a widespread hazard based on the nature of the wind shear.