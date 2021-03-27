What to expect from Sunday's severe storm chance in central Va.

Saturday afternoon update
Here's what to look for as a chance for severe weather enters central Virginia on Sunday afternoon.
[As of 4 p.m. Saturday: a batch of rain and storms moving eastward through the Virginia Piedmont is on track to affect metro Richmond by the early evening, though it's gradually weakening. For now, the severe activity is closer to a stationary front in North Carolina.]
Nature of storms: most likely a line sweeping northwest-to-southeast ahead of a cold front. Some strong, isolated activity can't be ruled out ahead of that, but that's less certain. And this chance is separate from any showers or downpours in the area on Sunday morning, which should clear out in time for a midday lull.
Areas affected: severe weather might develop anywhere in Virginia, and possibly turn out to be widespread along that line. The chances of a strong storm appear higher across the Piedmont because that's where the arrival will coincide with the peak heat of the day.
Possible hazards: primarily damaging straight-line wind gusts. Some stronger cells may produce hail or a tornado threat, but those are not expected to be a widespread hazard based on the nature of the wind shear.
Winds: the leading edge of the line could bring 70 mph gusts, somewhat stronger than the baseline for a severe storm (58 mph). Not all locations in central Virginia will experience this, but it's probable that some will based on the raw dynamics at play. Sunday will be a breezy day apart from any rain, almost like Friday was. By afternoon, steady winds from the south-southwest at 20 mph with gusts near 40. Things will stay blustery in the evening and night after the cold front passes, with occasional gusts from the northwest to 30 mph.
Timing: notwithstanding some stray showers ahead of the main activity, the most likely time for storms approaching metro Richmond is somewhere in the mid- to late afternoon. At latest, it may hold off until early evening. By mid-to-late evening, the worst weather will be along the coast or pushing offshore as things clear up over the Piedmont.
Rain amounts: generally one-quarter to one-half inch, as much as 1 inch in spots. Flash flooding is generally not a concern due to the quick movement.
What you can do: bring in items from the yard that could easily blow over (or away) in high winds. Have a way to get watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service, especially if you're planning some time outside ahead of the storms.
If a threat develops for metro Richmond, we'll have more updates on richmond.com.
***
Friday evening forecast
Richmond is about to see its nicest weekend weather since November. But Sunday also has the potential to bring some of the nastiest storms in many months.
There should be ample time to enjoy warm, dry weather on Saturday and maybe some favorable windows on Sunday. But be ready to head inside when storms approach, and have a way to stay in touch with any watches or warnings that may be issued by the National Weather Service.
Unlike the last stormy system on March 18, Sunday's severe chance looks to be more widespread across Virginia. In that last event, a warm front only made partial progress into the region and limited severe storms – and one tornado – to the southeastern and southwestern corners.
This time, warm and humid air will flow northward in abundance by Sunday morning.
After a mostly sunny and mostly dry Saturday with comfortable mid 70s in the Richmond area (and much lower winds), more rain and storms could return late Saturday into Sunday morning as a warm front moves through.
Things could turn more unsettled later that day when a cold front sweeping in from the northwest triggers a line of storms.
Depending on how quickly that first wave moves through, there may be a lull in the rain chance by late morning, midday or early afternoon hours of Sunday.
Just don't get too complacent.
There's a higher chance of rain and very good chance of thunder in metro Richmond toward the afternoon or evening.
It remains to be seen how widespread or isolated any severe weather would be. But the potential for damaging winds could appear anywhere in the commonwealth, perhaps in a swath that includes metro Richmond. A few of the stronger storms could also pose a hail or tornado threat, but that can't be pinpointed this far out.
We'll keep an eye on the Piedmont and Tidewater regions, where the arrival of the storms could coincide with the peak heat of the late afternoon. Near 80-degree temperatures, muggy dew points in the 60s and strong winds aloft might fuel some stronger activity. Based on the speed and direction of those winds, the storms may shape into a continuous line that marches west-to-east through the region. But some isolated, stronger supercells couldn't be ruled out given the ingredients.
By late evening, the storm chance should be clearing offshore as the cold front blows past.
Flooding is less of a concern because the system won't stall and any heavier rain rates probably wouldn't go on for more than a few hours in any given spot.
Sunday's severe weather chance could also extend northeast toward the Delmarva peninsula and south throughout the Carolinas and southern Appalachians.
In the wake of the front, Monday will go back to feeling like typical March weather with morning 40s and afternoon 60s.
Look for more updates this weekend on richmond.com.
