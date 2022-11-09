What to expect in Virginia from Tropical Storm Nicole

Although clouds increase on Thursday, rain will hold off until late Thursday night for central Virginia, which will take its turn with Tropical Storm Nicole during most of Friday.

Rain totals

Weather data over the past couple of days continues to suggest that the heaviest rain with Nicole falls toward the Blue Ridge and westward into Virginia’s mountains. Between 2-3 inches of rain will be common there, but invariably, there will be spots with a little more or a little less.

For metro Richmond and areas toward the eastern shore, Southside Virginia, and Hampton Roads, 0.50 to 1.00” is expected — still a good soaker, but probably not enough to cause problems.

Timing

Over the past 36 hours, the weather data point to a small, but noticeable acceleration of Nicole northward. This means most of the state, including Richmond, will wake up to rain on Friday morning, although locations in the interior southwest (Smith Mountain Lake, Martinsville, Roanoke), may see the rain begin shortly after nightfall on Thursday night.

For metro Richmond, there will be numerous breaks in the rain on Friday once the initial steadier rain ends in the morning, so do not expect consistent rain all day long. In fact, it is increasingly likely that during the daylight hours on Friday, there will be more time without rain than with rain. It will also be breezy and unusually humid on Friday, a testament to the storm’s origins in the tropics.

However, during the afternoon and evening, a final wave or two of rain, probably lasting for a couple of hours, will push across metro Richmond. Once that batch of rain is gone, the wind will shift from the northwest after midnight on Friday night, and the drying trend will begin.

As a result, we do not expect any rain for the marathon race in Richmond on Saturday. Daybreak temperature on Saturday will be near 60, with afternoon temperatures near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds, falling humidity levels, and a light west breeze.

Wind impacts

Long-time followers of the weather know that Virginia has had some of its worst tornado outbreaks as a transitioning tropical system raced by. The precise nature of the storm track, in both time and space, will go a long way in determining how many damaging smaller storms, if any, impact central Virginia on Friday.

Even without circulating tornado winds, individual intense rain squalls, which can last as little as 15-20 minutes, can cause wind damage. These squalls are similar in structure as thunderstorms, with heavy rain and strong winds, but lack the thunder and lightning, so it is more difficult to notice they are coming if you are outside.

Data that will be gathered early Friday morning will give a better idea of how serious the risk for damaging storms and tornadoes will be, but the timing appears to be between Friday afternoon into Friday evening. For now, keep that in the back of your mind and have a plan to get to the lowest level of a sturdy structure, away from windows, if the need arises.

Away from any individual smaller squalls, Friday and Friday night will be breezy, but there will not be consistently strong winds. Overall, winds will be from the south to southeast, 10-20 mph, but be prepared for the sudden onset of some stronger wind gusts, upwards of 50 mph, in the smaller, individual squalls that push through in the afternoon or evening.

The flooding threat for metro Richmond is small, but not quite zero. Some standing water, especially in areas of poor drainage, is likely, but with the heavier rain falling farther west into the mountains, the rain that falls on Friday will likely do more good than harm for central Virginia.

After a much weaker system touches off spotty showers Saturday evening, the coldest air so far this season is poised to settle into Virginia for a few days, with a freeze possible both Sunday and Monday nights.