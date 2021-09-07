For the third year in a row, Richmond’s summer ranked among the 10 warmest on record, albeit in a three-way tie for the tenth spot.

But one of the most interesting things about the summer of 2021 is what didn’t happen.

We just had one of our hottest summers on record without hitting 100 degrees.

It didn’t even get close — the hottest high was 96 degrees.

Of course, it felt like 100s with the heat index during a stubbornly muggy August, which we’ll explore in more depth in a future column.

So what was going on?

Once again, nights were unusually and persistently warm. That’s one the most unambiguous yet insidious calling cards of our warming climate.

Five days set or tied daily records for warmest low temperature. But no days had a record-hot high, and only once did we get within 3 degrees of one.

And there were no record cool readings. Richmond hasn’t set a record low in summertime since 2002.

Hot nights were more frequent

We can start to see why that’s the case when we look at the frequency of highs at or above 90, and lows at or above 70.

During the 92 days of climatological summer, 43 days had highs in the 90s. That’s actually down from the past two summers (49 and 46), and barely in the all-time top 25. The record was 60 days in 2010.

But 2021’s count of days in the 90s was right on the money for what we’d expect from the long-term upward trend.

Meanwhile, 56 of the 92 days had a low at or above 70.

That ranked as the fourth-highest count on record for summer, right behind 2020.

2005: 62 lows at or above 70

2010: 58

2020: 57

2021: 56

1955: 52

2018: 51

And this is just counting the June 1 to Aug. 31 period.

Even if we didn’t have another sultry night in September (or October), which we inevitably will, that count of 56 is already tied for eighth-highest on the annual basis.

The record was 73 days with lows in the 70s in 2018, while 2020 had 65 days.

A long wait for cool nights, and getting longer: If you felt like we just couldn’t catch a break from the sweaty weather lately, you were right.

There was an impressively long streak of nights where we didn’t even cool to the 60s.

For 23 days, from Aug. 9 to Aug. 31, Richmond’s low was in the 70s. The daily average for that time of year runs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

That’s the fourth-longest run of 70s in all-time records, and third-longest run for the RIC airport site.

31 days: 2013

28 days: 1955

24 days: 1921

23 days: 2021

21 days: 1898

20 days: 2020

During the 20th century, Richmond’s typical summer would string together one week of 70s before a break, but sometimes as few as two or three days as the peak duration.

But since 2000, two-week runs of lows in the 70s have become the norm, and having just several days is the exception.

The duration of 90-degree weather, however, was relatively short in 2021 and ran counter to the long-term rise.

The longest run of 90s this summer ran for seven days. That’s way down from the 25-day streak of 90s in 2020, which was the second-longest on record. In recent decades, it’s more common to go for 10 days at some point during summer.

Summer was wet, but not everywhere

And what about rainfall?

It’s safe to say that was a wet summer, but it certainly wasn’t as wet as 2020, and the rainfall wasn’t evenly spaced out.

Summer rainfall is always spotty due to the whims of pop-up storms.

But as we covered previously, it was markedly uneven. Some parts of central Virginia were stubbornly dry in June and July, while others couldn’t catch a break from downpours.

Then things picked up area-wide during August, setting aside any drought concerns for the time being.

So we’ll cover the stats for RIC airport, bearing in mind that this really doesn’t reflect the experience outside of eastern Henrico County. But for purposes of long-term climatologically, that’s our longest and most complete record in the area.

The June 1-Aug. 31 rainfall was 17.82 inches, which ranked 29th-highest of the past 135 years.

That’s nearly 4 inches over the 1991 to 2020 average of 13.91 inches.

Our wettest summer was 2004 at 32.65 inches.

In 2020, summertime rainfall ranked sixth-highest at 23.39 inches.

The driest was one century ago. In the hot summer of 1921, only 4.46 inches fell in the three summer months.

Here’s the unavoidable cliché: When it rained, it poured.

RIC airport had 30 summer days with precipitation, which is a bit below normal. That’s down from 38 in 2020.

But when we look at the count of days with 1 inch or more, 2021 suddenly stands out.

There were 7 summer days that had at least that much rain, which tied for eighth-most. In 2020, there were 10 such downpour days at RIC, while 2004 set the record at 11.

The wettest day was July 8 with 1.94 inches from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Some towns were twice as wet as others

Around the Richmond region, some places had nearly 30 inches over the past three months while some had as little as 13 inches.

The distribution was generally heavier south and east of Richmond, and lighter north and west.

A CoCoRaHS observer in Prince George County reported 29.54 inches for the season, while Petersburg led the NWS’s cooperative observer sites at 26.22.

On the other side of the pack (and the other side of the metro), a CoCoRaHS report from the Beaverdam area only amounted to 12.62 inches, and Goochland’s cooperative observer in Crozier reported 13.02 inches (both with complete records).

Radar estimates back up that pattern, showing slight seasonal deficits in parts of Hanover, Spotsylvania, Powhatan and Amelia counties, but nearly 16-inch surpluses between southern Chesterfield and Hopewell.

The maximum daily catch was 4.46 inches in Prince George County on July 9, due to the previous evening’s soaking from Elsa.

Bigger downpours and wetter tropical storms are both climate trends we’re observing in this region, and we’ll have another check on that soon.

Fall outlook bullish on warmth, uncertain on rainfall

Climatological fall is technically underway, even if the astronomical season and equinox are a couple of weeks away.

There isn’t staying power for that little preview of fall air that breezed by after Ida.

In the next one to two weeks, we’re likely to swing between late summer and early fall air masses every few to several days: highs generally in the lower 80s to lower 90s, lows running in the 60s with occasional low 70s or 50s.

Beyond that, the seasonal prediction from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center reads: warmer than usual.

That can be a challenge to frame, because temperatures are supposed to get colder, and they gradually will.

But the average of September, October and November has a 54% chance of running higher than the 1991-to-2020 average. Meanwhile, NOAA gives a 13% chance for a below-normal season and 33% for a near-normal outcome.

There is no dominant signal for fall precipitation in our area, but it could only take one or two tropical systems to make things abnormally wet.

Nationally, a warmer-than-normal fall is expected for most areas except the northwest and Gulf Coast. The highest odds for a warm fall are across the desert southwest and Northeast.

The precipitation outlook is less uniform. No strong signals for a seasonal anomaly are showing up east of the Mississippi River, but drier-than-normal fall conditions are anticipated across much of the Great Plains, Rockies and southwest. Only the Washington coastline is explicitly favored for above-normal precipitation in the months ahead.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.