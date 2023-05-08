For those excited about summer, there is one version that has already arrived — solar summer.

Solar summer started on May 5, and it begins the three-month period when the sun is highest in the sky, we get its most direct energy and we get the most daylight each calendar day.

When the sun is higher in the sky, the sun’s rays are more concentrated over a specific area. Imagine a flashlight directly over a surface and how the beam spreads out as the angle between the beam and the surface changes.

Plus, the sun’s rays travel a shorter distance through the atmosphere in the summer, meaning there are fewer air molecules to interact with the sun’s rays on the way to the ground.

As a result, this is the time of year when we are most susceptible to sunburn, regardless of the temperature outside. You have probably heard of the ozone layer, which absorbs essentially all of the highest energy ultraviolet rays from the sun. But the weaker ultraviolet rays still make it through the atmosphere, which can add up in a hurry this time of year.

For an example, imagine the sun directly overhead, 90 degrees above the horizon. At that position, it passes through about 10 miles of dense atmosphere. The complete atmosphere extends much higher, but 90% of the atmosphere’s mass is in the bottom 10 miles.

During the six hours each day when the sun is highest in the sky during Richmond’s solar summer, that sun angle is between 70 and 75 degrees. This means it passes through about 10.5 miles of atmosphere — not that much more than if it were directly overhead.

Conversely, at noon during the dead of winter, the sun does not get more than 30 degrees above the horizon at our latitude. At that angle, the sun’s rays have to travel through 20 miles of atmosphere — nearly twice what they have to pass through during the summer, which makes sunburn much less likely during the winter.

As an aside, this is also the reason why we get orange sunsets. Within five degrees of the horizon, the sun’s rays have to travel through more than 100 miles of atmosphere. The longer wavelengths of light — oranges and reds — survive much more easily through that trip.

Weather for the week ahead

After a couple of rounds of showers on Tuesday, the air will turn cooler and less humid for a couple of days, with afternoons in the 70s and lower humidity for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The small bubble of less humid air that sits overhead for a couple of days will give way gradually on Friday, with a return to a more noticeable level of humidity for this coming weekend. A few weak disturbances will move across central Virginia this weekend, likely touching off scattered showers or even thunderstorms.

The end result will be temperatures near or above normal for the next seven days with several chances for showers, and rain over the next week totaling between about a half-inch and an inch. On top of the tenth to third of an inch from Sunday evening, this will keep any semblance of a drought far away from metro Richmond for at least a couple of weeks.

Climate check

The most recent monthly temperature analysis was released Monday from NOAA, indicating that last month tied for 10th warmest April on record in Virginia. Even though the last week was cooler than normal, the entire month was 3.9 degrees warmer than the average over the entire 20th century.

Adding last month to the previous three, Virginia’s average temperature so far this year is 48.6 degrees, 6.1 degrees above that average.

Only six times since records began in 1895 has the average temperature for the first four months of the year been at least 47 degrees. Four of those times have come since 2012.