The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start to a calendar year this warm since 1990. Through Thursday, several cities across the state are having one of their five warmest starts to the year on record:

Roanoke: 2nd warmest

Richmond: 4th warmest

Lynchburg: 5th warmest

Charlottesville: 5th warmest

Arctic air has not often advanced into Virginia since the brutal outbreak at Christmas. The foremost reason is the pattern of the jet stream, the ribbon of winds high in the atmosphere which govern storm development and the movement of warm and cold air across North America.

This winter’s pattern is consistent with La Niña, where colder water over the eastern Pacific near the equator changes the amount of energy transferred between the ocean and the atmosphere. During the winter, this exchange cascades into a recurring jet stream pattern that favors repeated periods of warmer air into Virginia.

But this is also symptomatic of the warming planet. Not every La Niña episode has been this warm, and there was no La Niña present at the warm start of 1990.

Nonetheless, spring is way ahead of schedule, with buds, leaves, and pollen already visible in Virginia. According to data from the National Phenology Network, the first leaves are more than two weeks early in areas eastward from Virginia’s mountains.

Effectively, winter is getting shorter in Virginia. January has not warmed that much over the last century, but taken as a statewide two-month period, February and March have warmed 3 degrees over that time, accelerating spring forward into the year. The impacts have been more obvious recently, as each of those two-month periods since 2016 has been warmer than their full 20th century average.

For warm weather lovers, this sounds well and good, but it comes at a cost.

Cedar pollen is already in the air and maple trees are starting to bud. Not coincidentally, the peak of the pollen season is coming earlier in April as the climate warms. Pollen data collected in Richmond shows that the peak of the pollen season has shifted nearly two weeks earlier in the year since the late 1980s.

Evidence also continues to mount that the higher atmospheric carbon dioxide level responsible for planetary warming also makes the pollen worse. In addition to increasing the pollen concentration, higher carbon dioxide levels may be causing the proteins in the pollen to be more allergenic.

Because many of Virginia’s fruit trees have not gotten the required chill to go fully dormant over the winter, buds are showing up early. A freeze, even if it is not late in the season, may do serious damage to the trees, hurting the subsequent summer crop. Peaches are especially at risk in Virginia’s orchards, as their trees bloom earlier in the year compared to apples.

Close 1 of 3 Lynchburg Chill Hours Richmond Chill Hours Roanoke Chill Hours Winter chill hours decreasing in Virginia 1 of 3 Lynchburg Chill Hours Richmond Chill Hours Roanoke Chill Hours

Menacingly, while March does not look dramatically colder than normal, there are signs of a cold spell developing next month. On occasion, there is a sudden and dramatic warming in the stratosphere above the Arctic Circle. Known as a sudden stratospheric warming, the rapid increase in temperature there disrupts the circulation of cold air high above the north pole.

While there are many steps in the process, the disruption ultimately allows colder air to move southward away from the pole, leading to outbreaks of unusually cold air a few weeks later in North America, Europe, or northern Asia.

There are signs that such warming is underway in the stratosphere, but precisely how that plays out for Virginia is still a question. While it may be too early to bank on a massive freeze in March, simply assuming a warm January and February will continue into March and April often does not work out.

