When does Richmond typically get its first snow?

Quiet weather holds across metro Richmond for a few days, and any discussion of substantial snow in the coming several days is more speculation than substance.

Although January is still young, every day except Sunday has been warmer than normal so far this month, and temperatures will remain above normal for the rest of the week. But after soaking rain this Thursday night, colder air returns, leading to a dry and windy Saturday.

The first five days of the year were each more than 15 degrees warmer than normal, paving the way to the third-warmest start to a year on record. The average temperature for the first full week of January was 54.4 degrees, eclipsed only in 2005 (56.0) and 1950 (57.7).

Even after a quick burst of cold this coming weekend, temperatures are expected to be near or above normal for the week of January 15, with another rainy spell toward the second half of that week.

Sustainable cold, where temperatures are below normal for more than just a couple of days, looks like it will wait for the week that follows (Jan 22). And those who have been looking forward to Richmond’s first accumulating snow of the season will probably have to wait until then, if not later.

It is not unusual for Richmond to get its first snowfall in middle January, but the last few years have brought it earlier. The last time we have gone this long into the season without measurable snow in Richmond was the winter of 2015-16, when the first accumulating snow (at least 0.1 inch) fell on January 17.

Just over a decade ago, Richmond did not have its first snow until after Valentine’s Day, when 3.9 inches of snow fell on February 19, 2012.

Seasonal snow totals are notoriously variable in Richmond, with more than three feet of snow in 1961-62 and 1979-80. Conversely, five winters have had less than an inch of snow, the most recent coming in 2006-07.

The climatological average snowfall in Richmond, based on the past 30 years, is about 9 inches between November 1 and March 31. Going back 120 years, the average is about 12 inches, as the time between the late 1950s and ‘60s was the snowiest on record. That period is the only time on record in Richmond when more than a foot of snow fell in 12 consecutive winters.

Richmond is not the only nearby location getting less snow. In areas along Virginia’s latitude and locations to the south, total winter snowfall is declining, with the warming climate likely playing a significant role.

Paradoxically, areas farther northward across the Upper Midwest and the Northern Rockies are getting more snow in the winter. The winters are so cold there to begin with, the warming atmosphere means there is more moisture available for snow, even as their temperatures still remain frequently below freezing.

Rarely, snow does accumulate in early April in Richmond. The most recent occurrence was in 2007, when an inch fell on April 7. But as a general rule, getting a large snowstorm in Richmond after St. Patrick’s Day is a tough sell.