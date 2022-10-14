When will fall colors arrive? A look at what's in store for Virginia 🍂🍁

Fall colors are largely on schedule across Virginia, with some of the brightest colors in the higher terrain west of the Shenandoah Valley.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, the colors are peaking this weekend in the Southwest Mountains and the Alleghenies, while colors are starting to pop eastward into the foothills.

Since the beginning of June, western Virginia has been wetter than eastern Virginia, keeping the trees healthy and making for strong colors this month. The cooler nights over the last couple of weeks have also helped.

Amanda Gallinat, who studies the impacts of the environment on fall foliage at Colby College in Maine, is not surprised, “What we ideally want to see is plenty of moisture in the soil, cool nights, and warm days. And that’s going to give us those bright yellows, oranges, and reds. If we see drought, we’re more likely to see dull yellows and browns earlier in the season.”

Chlorophyll, which converts carbon dioxide and water into glucose for trees and sends oxygen into the air, retreats from the leaves during the fall, revealing the underlying colors already in the leaves — colors we otherwise would not see.

Gallinat shares some of her favorites, “Red maples are going to produce incredible color. Hickories will produce bright yellow colors.”

The trees take their cues to change from the decreasing amount of daylight and the cooler nights that follow. Warm falls, like Virginia has had in the last several years, have delayed the onset of color change and leaf drop, known collectively as autumn senescence.

“With warmer fall temperatures, we actually see plants extending the autumn season, getting later in the year. But if daytime temperatures are too warm, and we see that coinciding with a drought, that can stress the plants and pull that autumn season earlier, and we’ll see duller colors.”

The timing of rain, or lack thereof, is important to the vibrancy of the colors. A soaking rain a couple of weeks before the leaves change will not help with the colors.

“A wet October will not be enough if it has been dry most of the year.”

As the climate continues to warm, there will be changes in fall foliage. Some are intuitive.

“The autumn colors will generally be a little later in the year. We’ve seen delays of up to a week over the last 70 years or so, particularly in New England. And we do expect to see some dulling of the colors over time."

Fall colors will not go away, but they will be changing in the decades to come as the climate warms further. Precisely how that develops is still unclear. Gallinat describes the environmental complexities of the fall plant cycle compared what we understand about when they blossom in the spring.

“In a warm spring, we know that leaf-out is going to happen earlier. In the autumn, it is so complicated. We are still learning the differences among species, the differences among the cues that plants use to change color and drop their leaves, and it's further complicated by the changes in the environment we are seeing.”

Understanding the cycles is one of the things that drives her research.