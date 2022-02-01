Where Groundhog Day came from, and why we love it

Several groundhogs, from Sir Walter Wally in North Carolina to Chattanooga Chuck in Tennessee, have gained popularity. But in Virginia, the groundhog stories are not quite as neat and tidy.

On February 2, 1914, a practical joke led a couple thousand people to gather on Capitol Square to watch for a groundhog that never appeared. And in 1954, right before making his prognostication, Virginia’s official groundhog killed himself trying to get out of his cage at the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The most famous groundhog resides in the small western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney, where they have been celebrating this tradition since 1887. Phil is such an icon in Pennsylvania, that the state uses a groundhog in its lottery ads (Keep on scratchin'). Although to keep the two creatures distinct from one another, the advertisers named their groundhog Gus.