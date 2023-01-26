Sublette: Why the lack of snow so far this winter

Friday and the weekend look fairly quiet across Virginia. On Sunday, clouds stream into the state as a weak storm system pushes across Georgia and the Carolinas before moving offshore. The end result is a few spells of light rain for most of Virginia starting late Sunday and ending by midday Monday.

There is another weak system expected to race across the state on Tuesday night, which has a chance to bring light snow, but it is just too early to tell.

Snow fans have been repeatedly disappointed with such systems this season. So far this winter, most of the state east of the Appalachians has had no measurable snow. Additionally, Virginia is on pace to have one of its 10 warmest Januarys on record.

The general storm track and lack of consistent cold are most responsible for the absence of snow this month. And the two of those are related.

Virginia has been on the warm side of most systems this month. The centers of these storms have moved from southwest to northeast, just on the western side of the Appalachians. These storms, which are areas of low pressure, have a wind flow around them that is counterclockwise. So as the storm goes by to the west, the winds in Virginia are generally from the south.

This recurring storm track is consistent with what meteorologists have seen over the years within the current La Niña pattern. La Niña is the periodic cooling of the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator and, because the Pacific Ocean is so large, what happens there influences weather patterns globally. The impacts are most pronounced in the winter, nudging the jet stream into a configuration that favors a storm track just to the west of Virginia.

There has also been a distinct lack of consistently cold air for most of the country east of the Mississippi River. Areas from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes to New England are all having one of their 10 warmest Januarys on record. Between the missing cold air and the recurring storm track, this month has left much of Virginia with nothing more than rain and a few passing flurries. While a trace of frozen precipitation has been seen in a few places, there has been no accumulating snow in Richmond, Roanoke or Charlottesville so far this season.

Broadly, winter is warming in Virginia with the rest of the global climate. But January is one of the few months where the statewide warming trend is nearly absent. Most of the winter warming is coming on either side of January, in December and February. One possible explanation is that the cold Canadian air is not reaching as far south in December and February as it was a generation ago. And when cold air does arrive, it is not as intense and does not last as long.

Tying the long-term warming signal to snowfall in any one particular month is tricky, as annual snowfall totals are notoriously variable from year-to-year in Virginia. Statistically, getting another January like this one next year is not likely, but there is evidence that the warming climate is starting to make an impact.

In a 50-year analysis of winter snowfall trends from Climate Central, most locations in Virginia have shown a modest decrease. In similar areas that do not get a lot of snow, along the latitude from Virginia to Kansas, decreases are also present, suggesting that the temperatures are more frequently too warm for snow.

That same analysis shows winter snow increasing in colder climates from the Upper Midwest to New England. Winters there are already so cold, a few degrees of warming does not bring their average temperature above freezing during the depths of winter.

But no matter the starting temperature, as the atmosphere warms, more moisture can evaporate into it, meaning more water is available for snow. So in these very cold locations, there is paradoxically more snow during the winter as the climate warms.

For Virginia in the shorter term, there are strong signals for a brief but substantial change in the weather pattern for the first week in February. Cold air will be nearby more regularly, and the storm track will shift into a position that sends storms from Texas to the Carolinas, putting Virginia in a more favorable position for snow.

While too early for specifics, there is still plenty of reason for snow lovers to be optimistic once the weather book for January closes next week.

