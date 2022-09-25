Why the sudden surge in the tropics?

As spring turned toward summer this year, most of the ingredients were in place for another active hurricane season — or at least one that was busier than the long-term average.

Repeats of the hyperactive seasons of 2020 and 2021 were not expected, but the relatively quiet August did give most of the meteorology community a reason to go back and look at what has happened.

One of the biggest drivers of hurricane activity in the Atlantic is the water temperature in the eastern Pacific near the equator. When it is colder than normal, known as La Niña, it correlates to less wind shear across the tropical Atlantic, meaning the energy from tropical systems can more easily concentrate into a tropical cyclone — the umbrella term for a tropical storm, hurricane or typhoon.

Like 2020 and 2021, La Niña has been in place this year but, as is usually the case, there is more than just one influence on a season. The unusual weather pattern in the North Atlantic for the first half of this summer seems to have played a larger role.

The area of high pressure that typically sprawls across the North Atlantic Ocean during the summer, known as the Bermuda High, has been farther north than usual, leading to several downstream impacts.

The two most direct impacts of that pattern are the drought in western Europe and the unusually warm water in the northern Atlantic Ocean. With the atmosphere and oceans intrinsically connected, this also impacts the tropics farther to the south. Circulation around high pressure is clockwise, so the flow around this year’s Bermuda high periodically sends surges of relatively dry air southward.

“A lot of dry air is mixed into the tropical regions, and that just essentially dries out the middle levels [of the atmosphere],” Jhordanne Jones, a tropical weather scientist at Purdue University, said. “It means there is a suppression of moisture that would feed hurricanes in the first place.”

These unusual dry winds coming from the northeast impact the development of tropical cyclones in a second way, creating stronger winds from different directions through the depth of the atmosphere — and increasing the wind shear that prevents storms from organizing.

Surges of dry air southward around a large area of high pressure are akin to waves breaking in the ocean. Jones pointed out that these breaking atmospheric waves were also largely responsible for the slow hurricane season of 2013, which only had two hurricanes.

Eric Webb, a federal meteorologist working in New Mexico, sees another potential influence: the summer monsoon season in the eastern hemisphere.

Monsoons, often confused with heavy rain, are seasonal shifts in regional wind patterns. Webb said these circulations have been stronger than normal, leading to more rain farther northward from the tropical latitudes. To compensate, there is a net sinking and warming of the air farther south toward the tropics, which may have hindered storm development.

“Once these monsoons began to retreat here in September, that’s when we really began to see things pick up in the west Pacific and Atlantic,” Webb said. “All these patterns appear to have broken down in the last couple of weeks, which have likely contributed to the recent surge in activity in the tropics.”

Even though the climatological peak of the hurricane season has passed, there is no reason to think it will suddenly shut down in October. Historically, the most active part of the season continues through the middle of October before generally easing off and ending at the close of November.

October has brought devastating storms within the past decade, including Michael in 2018 and Sandy in 2012.

Those who have lived in Richmond a long time probably remember Hazel, which raced south to north across Virginia on Oct. 15, 1954.