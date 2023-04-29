Through the third week of April, Virginia has been having its warmest calendar year on record. But the weather pattern is going to skew cooler than normal for the next couple of weeks, meaning the first ten days of May — when taken together — are going to average significantly cooler than normal.

Spells like these are a reminder that the path between winter and summer is never straightforward, and what happens in the weather in other parts of the world has an impact in Virginia.

As spring slowly works toward summer, the average position of the jet stream moves northward as colder air retreats toward the pole. As it does so, the speed of the air flowing through the jet stream also decreases. But what happens on the jet stream’s southern side can frustrate those eager for consistently warmer weather.

As an analogy, imagine a stream of fast moving water in the middle of a creek. Then watch for areas in the creek where the water slows down, especially near its sides. As the water slows down even further due to friction against the banks, small swirls begin to appear in the water, breaking away from the main stream flow and meandering along the sides.

Similarly in the spring, as the jet stream slows down and edges northward into Canada for the season, there are broad areas of spinning air that sometimes break off from the jet stream, getting left behind. Like those swirls in the creek, they drift along before finally moving downstream. But in the atmosphere, that process takes much longer that it does in a creek.

One of these swirls, also known as eddies, is going to be spinning over eastern North America for the first week in May, perhaps even for a week and a half.

These eddies spin counter-clockwise, which means they repeatedly send cool air into Virginia from the northwest, keeping much of the next two weeks cooler than average.

One way to quantify that impact here in Virginia is through measuring the difference in air pressure in a couple of places in the nearby North Atlantic. This fluctuation in pressure, known appropriately as the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), swings irregularly between a positive and a negative phase.

The negative phase often comes with these swirling eddies over eastern North America or the northwestern Atlantic Ocean — the same ones that send cool air into Virginia. And right now, that phase is quite negative.

This negative NAO episode will be the second strongest on record for the month of April. Late April 1995 holds the record for most negative (daily) NAO index in April. pic.twitter.com/vUOwZgy2XC — World Climate Service (@WorldClimateSvc) April 20, 2023

Charlottesville’s Jan Dutton and his colleagues at the World Climate Service track the NAO and several other large scale atmospheric fluctuations for their clients, “If we know the number, we broadly know the state of the atmosphere and its impacts on daily weather conditions; the colder than normal conditions across much of the eastern United States can be attributed to the atmosphere being in a negative NAO phase."

As a reference, during the strong negative NAO in late April 1995, 16 of the 17 days between April 23 and May 9 were cooler than normal in Richmond, and all but one of those nights fell into the 40s.

No freezes happened in that period, but collectively, that 17-day period was 5.9 degrees below normal.

With a little bit of nudging in the center of those huge, swirling eddies, a cloudier and wetter pattern can result. During that same period in 1995, measurable rain fell on six of those 17 days, adding up to 2.15 inches.

But none of this means the summer will be cool. As May works into June, these broad spinning eddies get even weaker and harder to come by, as the sun continues to do its work to warm the northern hemisphere for the summer.

Enjoy the relatively cooler weather if you can. The outlook for June through August in Virginia favors temperatures near or warmer than normal.

