Aurora photos may seem more prevalent this year compared to previous years, and it is not your imagination. Auroras have their origins with an active sun, which has become especially dynamic since the start of 2023.

Solar activity goes through 11-year cycles. Now on the upswing, the peak of the current cycle is not expected until 2025. One way to measure the level of solar activity is through the number of sunspots, which are relatively cooler spots along the amorphous solar surface.

Massive currents of phenomenally hot, electrically charged gas — known as plasma — regularly move upward from the center of the sun. Because plasma has an electric charge and bubbles erratically toward the sun’s surface, it also generates huge magnetic fields. These fields are so strong that they keep some of the sun’s most intense heat from reaching the surface, resulting in sunspots.

Like rubber bands, these fields twist and stretch, violently and chaotically. When they break and reorient themselves, they release huge amounts of energy outward from the sun, and the light accompanying the burst is a solar flare.

Depending on how these magnetic fields break, they can effectively grab some of the plasma and sling it outward into space in what is known as a coronal mass ejection, or CME.

Coming in different shapes and sizes, a CME directed at Earth can arrive in as little as 15 hours or take as long as several days. And these Earth-directed CMEs are responsible for auroras by interacting with the magnetic field that helps protect Earth.

That magnetic field exists because our planet has flowing and swirling molten iron deep in its interior, adjacent to its solid inner core. The shape of the field is similar to a doughnut, extending outward from Earth and keeping most of the particles regularly strewn outward from the sun — known as the solar wind — away from our atmosphere.

But when a CME reaches Earth, there is a surge in those charged particles interacting with the magnetic field and, instead of being fully deflected away, some are drawn inward to the North and South poles, and the generation of an aurora begins.

The colors come from the interaction of the plasma with the atoms that make up the gases in our atmosphere — oxygen and nitrogen. Occurring at least 60 miles above the ground, most common is the interaction with oxygen, which usually gives off a green or red glow. Nitrogen usually gives a blue glow.

A stronger CME, like the ones we have seen so far in 2023, will send particles even farther equatorward and, as a result, the aurora can be seen much farther away from the polar latitudes.

But there is a risk that comes with these bursts from the sun; they can disrupt long-range radio communications and GPS signals. For intense CMEs, the charged particles can create additional currents in the electrical grids on the ground used to send power into homes and businesses. Grids that are not prepared can get overloaded and fail, leading to blackouts.

Most infamous was an 1859 CME that became known as the Carrington Event, when auroras were seen as far south as Jamaica, and sparks developed on the relatively new telegraph systems of the period.

Fortunately, these events rarely come without notice. Multiple NASA satellites monitor the sun, and the data is shared with the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center to alert people, and the power companies, when solar storms like these are on the way.

Learn more at the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Weather site, swpc.noaa.gov.