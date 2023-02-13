As expected, Sunday brought soaking rain to Virginia, with 1-2 inches across metro Richmond, and a few locations picking up more than 2 inches in Hanover County.

After a mid-winter rain of that scale, meteorologists are often asked how much snow would have fallen had the storm been all snow.

In general, 10 inches of snow melts down to about one inch of liquid. But when temperatures are especially low, into the teens, snowflakes have a lower moisture content, and that snow-to-liquid ratio can approach 20-to-1. Sometimes called dry snow, it is the type that blows around easily in the wind and does not readily stick to surfaces.

Conversely, when temperatures are closer to freezing, the snow can be heavy and wet, with a ratio of about 5-to-1.

But there is more to it than that. To begin with, more moisture can evaporate into warmer air, even when it is below freezing. So warmer storms tend to have more precipitation.

The reverse is also true. When the air is especially cold, there will be less water vapor in the air once the atmosphere becomes saturated in a storm. As a result, less water (or in this case, snow) is available to come down as precipitation.

This is also why it feels humid during the summer, but not in the winter. Even when the relative humidity is 100% in the winter, it is not perceptibly humid because there are physically fewer water molecules in the air.

There are other matters complicating the calculation, like the temperature higher up in the atmosphere, where the snowflakes actually form, as not all snowflakes are the classic dendrites that we have imagined since childhood.

But even with all of those caveats, Richmond would have had a big, plowable snow storm had the temperature been several degrees colder on Sunday.

Officially, one inch of rain fell in Richmond, but data from other rain gauges around central Virginia showed 1.50 inches at Short Pump, 1.34 inches at Swift Creek Reservoir and 1.07 inches in The Fan.

All of this together suggests a storm like this would have produced 8-14 inches of snow had the temperature been about 6-8 degrees colder.

The weather the rest of this week is eerily to that of last week.

Tuesday brings sunshine with temperatures near 60 degrees, then it turns warmer with more clouds and spotty sprinkles or light showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Neither of those days looks especially wet, and there will be enough of a southwest breeze to nudge temperatures to near 70 degrees each afternoon.

A larger system moves through late Thursday night and the first half of Friday, and that will bring several hours of rain. But it appears to be long gone by Friday evening, making this coming weekend dry and cooler.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, and Saturday will be the cooler of the two days this coming weekend, with afternoon temperatures near 50. But Sunday afternoon will begin another warming period, when we edge into the 60s once again.

