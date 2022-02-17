Wind advisory through noon Friday; could see 40 to 50 mph gusts after midnight

Some isolated showers will drift across central Virginia on Thursday evening, then several hours of rain push through between midnight and daybreak Friday.

Strong southwest winds will keep temperatures in the 60s for most of Thursday night. Winds average 15-25 mph through the night, but some gusts around 40 to 50 mph are likely in some of the heavier bursts of rain that move through well after midnight.

Be sure outdoor objects, from deck furniture to trash cans, are secure overnight. Widespread damage from the winds is not expected, but there will probably be some extra limbs and sticks on the ground in many neighborhoods on Friday morning.

While thunderstorms are not likely Thursday night, do not be surprised if you hear a clap of thunder once or twice after midnight.

Any leftover rain after daybreak on Friday will end quickly, with the sun returning before midday. A consistent 10-20 mph wind will continue on Friday, with some gusts to 30 mph during the morning.

Wind turns more from the northwest on Friday, driving temperatures downward as Friday progresses. As a result, the warmest part of the day will be just after sunrise, as temperatures drop toward the upper 40s by late in the afternoon.

A dry and more seasonable weekend will follow across central Virginia. Both Saturday and Sunday bring sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Saturday will be the breezier of the two days, as a storm system slides by to the north bringing snow showers to Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Southwest winds return next week, meaning another warm up is just ahead. More clouds mix with the sun on Monday and highs return to the 60s. A good chance of light rain follows on Tuesday, but it will be a mild rain with afternoon temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Friday: Windy and turning colder. Morning clouds break for sun by midday. Daybreak temperature around 60, then falling into the 40s during the afternoon. Wind NW 10-20 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.

Friday night: Clear with wind speeds easing back. Low 28.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gusty afternoon breeze. High 55.

Saturday night: Clear. Low 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 52.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 66.

Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional light showers. High 64.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some morning showers. High near 60.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 50.