Windy and cold Tuesday, but a very warm weekend is in sight

The soaking rain from Monday will be the last significant rain for metro Richmond until next week.

A quick burst of cool and dry air races into Virginia on Tuesday, keeping afternoon temperatures just below 60 in Richmond under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wind speeds on Tuesday afternoon will occasionally reach 30 mph, so the day will have a mid-March feel to it, rather than mid-April. Normal highs in Richmond this week are in the lower 70s. Normal lows are in the upper 40s.

The sky clears and the winds back off quickly Tuesday evening, making a frost likely in the last few hours before sunrise on Wednesday morning. However, a hard freeze is not expected. Record lows this time of year are in the upper 20s, meaning we would need a serious surge of Arctic air to get a freeze, and Tuesday’s burst of chill does not look that strong.

A gradual warming trend gets started on Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures near normal. Then afternoons will be warmer than normal for Thursday and the weekend. Although there will be a few weak disturbances moving close to Virginia, none come close enough or will be strong enough to bring back any sustainable or soaking rain.

Most signs point to a very warm weekend, with afternoon temperatures soaring into the 80s both days. Nights will still be pleasant, dropping into the 50s.

Monday’s rain washed pollen out of the air. But sunshine, a warming trend, and freshly watered soils will allow the pollen to jump again on Tuesday and especially for the second half of this week. Oak and maple pollens have been the biggest contributors recently, but birch, black walnut, sweet gum, and elm have all been in the mix as well.