Windy and warm Monday, but cooler for the rest of the week

Windy and warm on Monday across central Virginia with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s, which will challenge the standing record of 82 degrees from 2009.

Showers will move through during Monday evening, bringing much cooler air for the rest of the week. Some rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday, then a larger system moves through early in the weekend.

A few rounds of rain are likely on Saturday, then much colder on Sunday with gusty winds an afternoon temperatures holding in the 40s.