Windy and warm with showers Thursday

March is known for its winds, and that will hold true as the month comes to a close. In fact, both Thursday and Friday will be windy in Richmond, with some gusts up around 30 mph each day.

Thursday brings a warm and relatively humid south wind, with a few rounds of showers, and a possible thunderstorm. Widespread damaging winds are not expected, but isolated damage, generally to trees, is possible in some of the gustier showers and thunderstorms that move through on Thursday afternoon and early evening.

A colder and drier wind from the west comes on Friday. It will not be as cold as earlier this week, but after a relatively mild start to the morning, those winds will not allow much of a warmup for the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, much of Friday will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

The weekend looks much quieter by comparison. A very weak disturbance passes through Virginia on Saturday night, which could touch off a few sprinkles during the night or early Sunday morning, but it’s probably not even enough to get the ground wet.

Aside from that disturbance, look for a good mix of sun and clouds both days this weekend with temperatures close to normal.

After a quiet Monday, the next significant disturbance moves into Virginia on Tuesday of next week. It will be a slow mover, bringing in some clouds at first, then a better chance of a soaking rain on Tuesday night or into early Wednesday.

There are early signs of another shot of especially chilly air around Friday of next week that could lead central Virginia toward a frost, but that is still a week away and does not look as intense as the cold we experienced earlier this week.

Climate Check

Thursday’s surge of warmth will ensure that this March finishes among Richmond’s 20 warmest on record, right around 4 degrees above normal, where normal is defined as the 30-year average between 1991-2020.

Rainfall has been much closer to normal — with 3.35 inches this month — leaving central Virginia slightly drier than normal over the past three months, though still far from getting close to a legitimate drought. According to the NOAA Drought Monitor, areas north of the James River have been a bit drier, but the weather pattern over the next 10 days offers at least three more chances at rain, and most of the state has recovered well from the dry spell last fall.