All tornadoes can threaten lives and property.

But a majority of the injuries and damage in Virginia are caused by this small, stronger subset: those that rank EF-2 or higher on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

A tornado of that strength can hurl vehicles, snap trees and seriously damage even a well-built home.

The chance of one hitting any particular neighborhood is very small, yet some unfortunate communities will experience that level of destruction in any given year.

It's a realistic worst-case scenario.

That's why it's critical for every home, school, business and public building to have a plan for getting tornado warnings and practicing where to take shelter.

The strongest tornadoes

National Weather Service meteorologists are able to estimate a tornado's peak gust based on a thorough survey of the damage left behind.

EF-0: 65-85 mph (minor damage)

• 317 in Virginia since 1950, as of early 2021*

EF-1: 86-110 mph (moderate damage)

• 330

EF-2: 111-135 mph (considerable damage)

• 97

EF-3: 136-165 mph (severe damage)

• 34

EF-4: 166-200 mph (extreme damage)

• 2 (1993 and 2001)

EF-5: over 200 mph (massive/incredible damage)

• none on record in Virginia.

Why it matters

Tornadoes with winds above 111 mph are less common in Virginia, accounting for just 17% of all reports.

But they caused 83% of injuries and 89% of fatalities in records going back to the 1950s.

And since 1995, those EF-2s (and above) were responsible for 77% of all estimated property damage, about $270 million when adjusted for inflation. Though more numerous, all the weaker tornadoes put together accounted for about $79 million.

When they hit

Strong tornadoes peak in April and again in September when many outbreaks are spawned by hurricane remnants.

There is no significant long-term trend. There were 19 instances in the 2010s and also 19 in the 2000s. Tornado counts have increased overall since the 1990s partly due to better detection and reporting of the weaker ones. But it's unlikely that ones this strong would have gone unnoticed even before Doppler radar and the internet.

So that averages to about two EF-2-plus tracks per year in Virginia, but we may see several on one day during a large outbreak then none for several years after that.

Afternoon is the peak time for strong tornadoes, because that brings the warmest weather and greatest instability to fuel storms. But these have happened at nearly every hour of day and night. Overnight tornado strikes, like those during Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, can be particularly dangerous because most people may be asleep.

Where they hit

No part of Virginia is immune to a significant tornado strike, but the Piedmont and Tidewater regions see the most activity.

Their paths have collided with dense downtown areas like Petersburg, the suburbs of every major metro area, and many fields and forests in between.

Fairfax County has seen the most EF-2-plus strikes: seven over the past seven decades. Fauquier and Halifax counties experienced six, while Chesterfield and Loudoun each had five.

But don't read too much into that past activity: an area that has gone unscathed up to now is by no means safer.

There is a relationship between strength and length. The average EF-0 in Virginia tracks for 1.7 miles, but the average EF-2 damage path is 5 miles. EF-3s average nearly 10 miles, and some exceed 40. But a long-lived tornado is not always violent, and a strong one can occasionally be brief.

List of Virginia's strongest tornadoes from the past decade

• Pulaski County: EF-2, nine injured.

• Person County, N.C. to Halifax County, Va.: EF-2, four injured.

• Surry, James City, York, Gloucester and Mathews counties: EF-3, two killed and 24 injured.

• Isle of Wight County: EF-2, no injuries.

• Middlesex County: EF-2, no injuries.

• Halifax County: EF-2, one killed and seven injured.

• Washington and Smyth counties: EF-3, three killed (plus one indirect death) and 50 injured.

• Rockingham and Shenandoah counties: EF-2, no injuries.

• Campbell and Appomattox counties: EF-3, one killed and seven injured.

• King and Queen, Essex, Richmond and Westmoreland counties: EF-3, 25 injured.

(the deadly Waverly tornado was rated EF-1)

• Chesapeake and Virginia Beach: EF-2, no injuries but nearly $8 million in damage.

• Campbell County, Lynchburg and Amherst County: EF-3, 12 injured.

• Chesterfield County: EF-2, one killed and one injured.

• Amelia County: EF-2, no injuries.

• Halifax County: EF-2, no injuries.

• Franklin County: EF-3, two injured.

• Charles City County: EF-2, no injuries.

• Louisa County: EF-2, no injuries.

• Southampton County: EF-2, no injuries but about $8 million in damage.

• Lancaster and Northumberland counties: EF-2, five injured and $3 million in damage.

About the data

Local National Weather Service offices survey and report tornadoes, while the National Centers for Environmental Information and Storm Prediction Center keep official records. That database contains some slight errors, mostly before 1995 and often near Virginia’s independent cities which have gone through many boundary changes. For this Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis, original NWS storm summaries or news reports were checked to verify present-day locations and other details.

In 2007, the EF scale replaced the original 1970s-era Fujita scale. The wind estimates were too high and less precise in the previous system, but the zero-through-five ratings are correlated. All tornadoes before the 1970s were retroactively given a rating, so older events are less definitive than recent ones.

