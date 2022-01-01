Year in Review 2021: Richmond's high-impact weather included ice storms, flash floods and a developing drought

Western U.S. Drought: All Year

This has been going on all year. Some places have gotten better in the last few weeks, as a cooler and wetter weather pattern has settled in parts of the West. Others have gotten worse. But the last few weeks notwithstanding, 2021 has led to record low levels in some reservoirs in the West. Earlier this year, Lake Mead, which is formed by pooling Colorado River water in front of the Hoover Dam along the Arizona/Nevada state line, reached its lowest level since the dam was built and the lake started to fill in the 1930s.

***

Climate Connections

While extreme events have always happened, it is important to realize that in a warming climate, extreme heat and precipitation events are more likely. The climate change connection to cold waves and tornado outbreaks is much more tenuous.