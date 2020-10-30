Zeta's runoff is pushing the James River into minor flooding this weekend

The James River is running higher this weekend as soaking rainfall runs off following Tropical Storm Zeta and the cold front that chased it back out to sea.

Richmond's Westham gauge is projected to crest at a 14.6-foot stage on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service's forecast on Friday afternoon.

That would be 2.6 feet above minor flooding, and just below the 15-foot moderate flood threshold. If it rises as expected, it would be similar to another flood earlier this year on April 14.

The James would then recede below 12 feet early Sunday, then hit 8 feet by Monday morning.

Downstream, a 10.9-foot crest is expected at the Great Shiplock Park gauge on Saturday morning. Levels would then fall below the 8-foot minor flood stage later that night.

Elsewhere in the state, moderate flooding hit the Roanoke River at Brookneal in eastern Campbell County on Friday. Minor flooding was observed Friday on the Slate River near Arvonia in Buckingham County and the Appomattox River at Farmville.

The Dan River may reach minor flood levels in South Boston on Saturday afternoon. Virginia's other major rivers are only showing modest rises in the wake of Zeta's rainfall.