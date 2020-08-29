Mr. and Mrs. James Bruske Jr. of Chesapeake, VA and Mr. and Mrs. William M. Mulvihill II of Bon Air, VA, are pleased to announce the engagement of Miss Alexis Virginia Bruske to Mr. Matthew Aidan Mulvihill. Miss Bruske was graduated from Hickory High School, Chesapeake in 2014 and is a 2019 and 2020 graduate from Christopher Newport University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts and a Master of Arts in Teaching. She is currently an art teacher at Dutrow Elementary School for Newport News Public Schools. Mr. Mulvihill was graduated from James River High School in 2015 and is also a 2019 and 2020 graduate from Christopher Newport University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts and a Master of Arts in Teaching. He is currently an art teacher at Mary Passage Middle School for Newport News Public Schools. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Socorro and James Bruske Sr. of Saginaw, MI, Judith and James Grzesiak of Saginaw, MI, and Barbara and John Rheinhardt of Flint, MI.The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Jane and William Mulvihill of Bon Air, VA and Cotton W. S. Bowen and the late Judith Bowen of Haymarket, VA. A wedding and celebration are being planned for April 2022.
Alexis Bruske & Matthew Mulvihill