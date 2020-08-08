DABNE6 & CARTER

With Joy, Mr. & Mrs. Lorenzo and Leticia Hobson of Richmond, Va. and Mr. Robert Dabney Jr., of King and Queen County, Va., announce the engagement of their daughter, Ms. Tyneshia Teann Dabney to Mr. Philip Shalom Carter, son of Mr. & Mrs. Leroy and Barbara Carter of St. Paul, Minnesota. An October wedding is planned.

