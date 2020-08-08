ESTEVES & COJANU

Mr. and Mrs. Guillermo Esteves of Chesterfield, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Nathalia Esteves, to Dr. Alexandru Cojanu, son of Drs. Carmen and Daniel Cojanu of Denver, Colorado. Miss Esteves is a graduate of the Old Dominion University and earned a Master of Healthcare Administration from Seton Hall University. She is employed at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, VA. Dr. Cojanu is a graduate of the College ofWilliam & Mary, earned his Master of Science in Anatomy and Neurobiology from Virginia Commonwealth University and his Medical Doctorate from University of Medicine and Health Science at St. Kitts. He is employed as a Physician at Prisma Health in Greenville, SC. A Fall 2021 wedding is planned.

