Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey L. McKinney of Doswell, Virginia are pleased to announce the wedding engagement of their daughter, Miss Kassi Jeannette McKinney to Mr. Jeffrey Marshall Turner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Turner of Mechanicsville, Virginia. The bride-to-be is the MCKINNEY & TURNER Jeffrey & Kassi granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel B.Wilhite formerly of Ashland, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Spenski ofWilliamsburg, Virginia, and the late Mr. Charles G. McKinney formerly of Ashland. Kassi earned her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Virginia Tech and her Master of Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in August 2017. She currently works at Honeywell International. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jerold D. Schumacher of Tuscon Arizona, and the late Mrs. Phyllis Schumacher formerly of Kings Park, New York, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Turner formerly of Smithtown, New York. Jeff earned his Bachelor of Science of Geology from Radford University. He currently works at Dominion Due Diligence Group. A wedding will be planned for sometime next year.

