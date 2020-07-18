Priddy & Sandhu

Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Vernon Priddy, iii, of richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Mary Moffett Priddy, to Mr. Kevinraj Singh Sandhu, son of Mr. and Mrs. Balkar Singh Sandhu, of irmo, South Carolina. Miss Priddy is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Vernon Priddy, Jr. of richmond and the late dr. and Mrs. robert Steele Hutcheson, Jr. of roanoke, Virginia. Mr. Sandhu is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Sukhminder Singh Brar of fresno, California and the late Mr. and Mrs. daya Singh Sandhu of Punjab, india. Miss Priddy is a graduate of St. Catherine's School. She received her undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston and a graduate degree from the University of Virginia. She is a pediatric Speech Language Pathologist at tri-County Therapy in Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Sandhu is a graduate of irmo High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina. He is employed by tara investments as area director of Sales and Marketing for hotels in Charleston. a January, 2021 wedding in Charleston is planned.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email