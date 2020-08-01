Rachel Marrs & Joel White

Bradley & Elizabeth Marrs of Richmond are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Claire, to Joel Thomas White, son of Leslie White & Sherry White of Virginia Beach, and Donald Rye & the late Lisa Rye of Williamsburg. Rachel attended CNU & works as a local actress & legal assistant. Joel attended The College of William & Mary and currently attends University of Richmond Law. A May wedding in Richmond is planned.
