Bechtel & Coddington

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Claiborne Coddington and Mr. Landon Jay Bechtel took place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the TuckahoeWoman's Club in Richmond, Virginia.The Reverend Judith Clegg Oguich, Minister of Congregation Care at Trinity United Methodist Church, officiated. Dr. Charles Staples, Director of Music Ministries at Trinity United Methodist Church, provided the music for the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ian Michael Coddington of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Jane Gould Pedersen of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lloyd Manson, Jr. of Blackstone, Virginia.The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Donald Keith Bechtel of Midlothian, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jay Earl Bechtel, Jr. of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Mr. Philip Louis Conklin of Indianapolis, Indiana and the late Mrs. Betty Jean Conklin of Kendallville, Indiana. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Eliza Taliaferro Jones was the maid of honor.The bridesmaids were Mrs. Brittany Hooper Allen, sister of the groom, Miss Colby Lee Bedell, Miss Anna Nicole Clark, Miss Kendall Cecilia Farr, Miss Selina McGill Horsley, Miss Lallie Mae Maddox, Miss Margaret Franklin Mansfield, Miss Sarah Austin Richardson, Miss Jessica RaeWalker, and Miss Kimberley Vibes. Dr. Donald Keith Bechtel, father of the groom, Mr. Bailey Edward Jennings, and Mr. Hunter Diedrich Jennings were the best men.The groomsmen were Mr. Nathan Friar Allen, Mr. Erik Robert Baarda via FaceTime from the Netherlands, Mr. Patrick James Cymny, Mr. Mickey Julian Gentry, and Mr.William Carleton Robertson, III.The flower girl was Miss Avery Gail Allen, niece of the groom. The ring bearers were Master Aksel Harrison Nordin, Master Walker Glenn Nordin, and Master Lachlan Viggers Nordin, cousins of the bride. Miss Mason Cline Daly was the reader. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at Hermitage Country Club. After the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at the TuckahoeWoman's Club. The bride attended St. Catherine's School and the University of Georgia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Spanish.While attending the University of Georgia, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women. She received her Master of Teaching degree from the University of Virginia. She was a sponsor of the 2016 Bal du Bois, benefiting Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital. She currently teaches English at Goochland High School. The groom attended Cosby High School and Virginia Commonwealth University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He received his Master of Teaching degree from the University of Virginia. He teaches English at Goochland Middle School. After a honeymoon, the couple will reside in Richmond.
Bechtel & Coddington
