Crystal Peeler & Richard Spence

On Friday, July 19, 2019, Richard Leonard Spence, Jr and Crystal Harding Peeler were united in marriage at the Porter County Courthouse in Valparaiso, Indiana, Judge David L. Chidester presiding. Rick is the son of Richard Leonard Spence of Towson , MD and Patricia Robinson of Richmond, VA. Crystal is the daughter of the late Durward and Christine Harding of Richmond, VA. The bride wore an ivory taffeta dress and carried a prairie bouquet of orange spray roses, plum orchids, thistles, and feathers. The couple honeymooned at The Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast in Valparaiso and enjoyed a ten day wedding-honeymoon road trip from Virginia to Minnesota. They reside in Richmond, Virginia where Rick, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA, is an independent contractor, and Crystal, a graduate of Campbell University in Buie's Creek, NC and The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC, is a teacher with New Kent County Public Schools in New Kent, VA.
