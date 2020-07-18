Crystal Peeler & Richard Spence

On Friday, July 19, 2019, Richard Leonard Spence, Jr and Crystal Harding Peeler were united in marriage at the Porter County Courthouse in Valparaiso, Indiana, Judge David L. Chidester presiding. Rick is the son of Richard Leonard Spence of Towson , MD and Patricia Robinson of Richmond, VA. Crystal is the daughter of the late Durward and Christine Harding of Richmond, VA. The bride wore an ivory taffeta dress and carried a prairie bouquet of orange spray roses, plum orchids, thistles, and feathers. The couple honeymooned at The Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast in Valparaiso and enjoyed a ten day wedding-honeymoon road trip from Virginia to Minnesota. They reside in Richmond, Virginia where Rick, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA, is an independent contractor, and Crystal, a graduate of Campbell University in Buie's Creek, NC and The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC, is a teacher with New Kent County Public Schools in New Kent, VA.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email