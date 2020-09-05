Hayhurst & Good

The marriage of Ms. Anne Stuart Good to Mr. Andrew Edward Hayhurst took place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend Eleanor Wellford officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Jay Morris Good and Mr. Russell Warden Good, both of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Julia Valz Good and the late Dr. John Russell Good of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene B. Morris of Petersburg, Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Williams Hayhurst of Oxford, Mississippi. He is the grandson of Mrs. Frances Williams Hayhurst and the late Mr. Calvin Dale Hayhurst, and the late Mrs. Jean Saarinen Haydel and Mr. Francis Joseph Haydel, all of Memphis, Tennessee. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Ms. Bronte Marie Goodhue of Nashville, Tennessee served as maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Ms. Madeline Louise Alvis and Ms. Alexa Caroline Griffin, both of Washington, D.C., Ms. Katherine Edens Gardner of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ms. Emily Taylor Norman of Richmond, Virginia.The groom's brother, Mr. Brian Alexander Hayhurst, served as best man. The groomsmen were Mr. Anthony Carlo Cabrini Cosimano and Mr. Kellen Shaw Miller, both of Washington, D.C., Mr. Thomas O'Connor Minkler of Morganstown, West Virginia, Mr. Justin Marquez Murphy of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Mr. James Patrick O'Connor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Charles Jeffrey Compher Jr. of Chicago, Illinois and Mr. Samer Ahmed Roshdy of Atlanta, Georgia served as ushers. Mr. John Ramsay Good and Mr. Randolph Lawson Good, brothers of the bride, were greeters. Ms. Mary Warden Good, sister of the bride, and Mr. Steven Thomas Latza were readers. On Friday evening the groom's family hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Commonwealth Club. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at the Tuckahoe Creek Farmhouse at The Country Club of Virginia, James River. The bride is a graduate of The Steward School and Sewanee: The University of the South. She earned a M.S. in Branding and Advertising from the VCU Brandcenter. She was a sponsor of the 2014 Bal du Bois benefitting Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. She is currently a Strategic Planner at The Martin Agency. The groom is a graduate of The Landon School and The University of Mississippi. He earned a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law. He is currently an associate at McGuireWoods. Following a honeymoon to Spain, the couple will reside in Richmond.