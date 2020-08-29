Hugh and Peggy Keogh of Midlothian announce the marriage of their daughter, Katherine Anne of Richmond, to Robert Harris Daniel Bullock of Richmond on August 28, 2020, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Richmond. Daniel is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Paul Bullock Jr., of Richmond. He is the grandson of Mrs. Rae Daniel of Richmond. Presiding was Deacon Charles Giovannetti. The bride was escorted by her father and assisted by her Matron of Honor, her sister, Mrs. Christine Keogh Smith. Bridesmaids were Ms. Eliza Bullock, sister of the groom, Ms. Allison Comstock, Mrs. Suellen Lester, Mrs. Christine Naylor, Mrs. Nicole Paciente, and Mrs. Allison Pecht. Junior bridesmaid was Ms. Madeleine Keogh, niece of the bride. Flower girls were Ms. Harper Keogh and Ms. Norah Smith, nieces of the bride. The groom was assisted by his Best Man, his father. Groomsmen were Mr. John Paul Bullock III, brother of the groom, Mr. Chandan Singh, Mr. Nick Robertson, Mr. Kevin Keogh, brother of the bride, and Mr. Michael Keogh, brother of the bride. Ring bearers were Mr. Jacob Keogh, Mr. Rory Keogh, and Mr. James Keogh, nephews of the bride. The reader was Mrs. Rachel Bullock, sister-in-law of the groom. Ushers were Mr. Stephen Keogh and Mr. David Keogh, brothers of the bride. The bride is a graduate of the McIntire School at the University of Virginia with a BS in Commerce and holds an MBA from the School of Business at Virginia Commonwealth University. The groom is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a BA in Psychology and holds a JD from the Charleston School of Law in South Carolina. Katherine serves as Marketing Manager at Virginia Physicians for Women, and Daniel is an Associate Counsel at Ocean Network Express. The couple will reside in Richmond. A delayed reception will occur on July 17, 2021 at the Virginia House in Richmond in celebration of their marriage.
Katherine Keogh & Daniel Bullock
