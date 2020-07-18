Pricey Russell & Jess Hawthorne

The marriage of Virginia Price Russell and Jesse Vernon Hawthorne, Jr. took place on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the bride's parent's home in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend Dr. John Fleming McCard of St. James's Episcopal Church officiated.Pricey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Leroy Russell, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Henry Clay of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Mrs. Doris Carter Russell and the late Mr. Frederick Leroy Russell of Charlottesville, Virginia. Jess is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Vernon Hawthorne of Richmond, Virginia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Spence John Edwards of Jacksonville, Florida and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Lewis Hawthorne of Richmond, Virginia.The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The bride wore her mother's wedding gown.Elizabeth Clay Russell of New York, New York, sister of the bride, served as her maid of honor. William Cole Hawthorne of Richmond, Virginia, brother of the groom, served as best man.Birdie, the couple's golden retriever puppy, served as both flower girl and ring bearer.The bride is a graduate of the Collegiate School and Rollins College. She was a sponsor of the Bal du Bois in 2012. She will be starting a graduate program at The University of Virginia's Curry School in the fall.The groom is a graduate of the Collegiate School and Hampden Sydney College. He is employed by Zimmer Biomet as a sales representative. Following a wedding trip to Virginia Beach, the couple will reside in Richmond, Virginia.The couple plans to celebrate their union with family and friends on June 12, 2021 at The Commonwealth Club.
