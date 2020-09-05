Ukrop & Merrick

The marriage of Miss Margaret Leland Merrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Andrew Merrick of Dallas, Texas to Edward Berkeley Ukrop, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Scott Ukrop, of Richmond, Virginia, took place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas. The Reverend Brent Baker officiated. Margaret is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. David EdwinThorne, of Gainesville, Georgia and Ms. Judith Lodick Merrick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Mr. and Mrs.Thomas Patrick Merrick of Newport Beach, California. Ned is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward McIlhenny Simmons of Avery Island, Louisiana and Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Ukrop of Richmond. The bride was escorted by her father. Miss Catherine Anne Merrick of Dallas served as her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Courtney Stewart Burke of New York, New York, Miss Carson Sturdivant Creasy of Oxford, Mississippi, Miss Christina Bruni Fondren of Austin, Texas, Miss Jordan Elizabeth Jones ofWashington, D.C., Miss Caroline Helen Peck of Santa Monica, California, Miss Claudia Overstreet Styslinger of Birmingham, Alabama, Miss Hollis Barron Tardy and Miss Rachel ElaineThorne of Atlanta, Georgia and Miss Pauline Mason Ukrop of San Francisco, California. Mr. James McIlhenny Ukrop of Richmond, served as his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Messrs. Christopher Jackson Albrittain of New York, New York, PaulThayer Henderson of Los Angeles, California, Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Jr. of Washington, D.C., Andrew Thorne Merrick and Matthew Balen Merrick of Dallas, Morgan Swain Molster of Durham, North Carolina, Desmond Michael Niegowski of San Francisco, California, Joseph John Summerell, VII of Raleigh, North Carolina and William DouglasWest, III of Richmond. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at Dallas Country Club. The bride is a graduate of The Hockaday School in Dallas and the University of Virginia.The groom is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and Davidson College. He will begin pursuing a Master's in Business Administration at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in the fall. Following a honeymoon to Big Sky Country in Montana, the couple is residing in Charlottesville.