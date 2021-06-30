 Skip to main content
Wednesday is the main day to beat the heat this week
Wednesday will be as hot as it’s been so far this year, with a high in the mid-to-upper 90s and a heat index just above 100 for Richmond. That’s similar to June 21. July kicks off with lower 90s and storms late Thursday, followed by a big weekend cooldown.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

