Wednesday is the main day to beat the heat this week

Wednesday will be as hot as it’s been so far this year, with a high in the mid-to-upper 90s and a heat index just above 100 for Richmond. That’s similar to June 21. July kicks off with lower 90s and storms late Thursday, followed by a big weekend cooldown.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today