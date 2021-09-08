Wednesday looks stormy for some, but the rest of the week is dry for all

Scattered storms will develop across Virginia on Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the west. Severe gusts and hail might strike in isolated fashion. High pressure returns on Thursday, so rain could stay away until early next week.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today