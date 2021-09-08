 Skip to main content
Wednesday looks stormy for some, but the rest of the week is dry for all
Scattered storms will develop across Virginia on Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the west. Severe gusts and hail might strike in isolated fashion. High pressure returns on Thursday, so rain could stay away until early next week.

