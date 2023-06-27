IN THE NEWS

Lawsuit targets voting restrictions put on felons

A lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state elections officials by those who have been disqualified from voting in Virginia because of their criminal records. The state automatically takes away voting rights for convicted felons unless the governor restores the ability.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and the group Protect Democracy on behalf of three Virginia residents with felony convictions and the nonprofit organization Bridging the Gap, which helps formerly incarcerated people. The lawsuit says the state is breaking an 1870 federal law that established the terms of Virginia's readmission to representation in Congress after the Civil War.

DEAD ZONE: Unusually dry weather this spring has reduced the size of the so-called "dead zone" in the Chesapeake Bay. Dead zones, also called “hypoxic areas,” are spots in bodies of water that don’t have enough oxygen to sustain life. They’re often caused by pollution washed into waterways by storm drainage. This summer’s dead zone is predicted to be 33% smaller than the average taken between 1985 and 2022.

“While the dead zone has been trending down over time, the primary driver behind the prediction of a smaller dead zone this summer is the amount of rainfall from January through May,” said Joseph Wood, Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Virginia senior scientist.

With river flows from rainfall in the watershed at 20% less than the historic average during the spring season, the estuary’s summer dead zone is expected to be one of the smallest on record, according to a notice from the Chesapeake Bay program.

BY THE NUMBERS

$1.3 million

Additional revenue made by hotels during April's Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach compared to the 2019 event, according to data company STR Global.

$80,000

Amount that a gun buyback event approved by the Richmond City Council will cost. The city plans to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the program, part of an effort to curb gun violence.

ODDS AND ENDS

WATER: A hazardous chemical also detected in the Roanoke River has been found in Smith Mountain Lake. Tests by the Virginia Department of Health found GenX, a chemical used in the manufacturing of various consumer products, in lake water. Last year, the Western Virginia Water Authority identified ProChem, an industrial water management company, as the source of contamination from its Elliston location on the banks of the Roanoke River’s south fork.

GRAVES: Keith Edward Norvell, 58, of Amherst, has been indicted on 17 felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses in connection with his previous employment with the Amherst Cemetery Association. Police said he was arrested in June after the department was notified about "possible fraudulent sales of headstones and burial plots."

THEY SAID IT

"I don’t know where we go from here. I have told my conferees to go home. They told their conferees to go home.”

— Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, the Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, after state budget talks broke down last week.

"The equations describe how the particles move and collide with each other. So we implemented those formulas and assumed that the drones move like those particles."

— Marcela Izquierdo Poza, a math and physics major at Randolph College in Lynchburg, about a study into the usage of drones to deliver goods to customers. The kinetic theory of gases formula was used to calculate potential delivery collisions.

IN THE NEWS

Officer killed is honored at service

About 500 people, including many in uniform, on Monday attended the funeral of Wintergreen police Officer Mark Christopher “Chris” Wagner II, who was killed while responding to a call June 16.

"So what we’ve heard this morning is that Chris was a light. He was a bright light. Son to a loving father, whose life was taken far too soon. Every corner of the commonwealth, fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement have come here knowing that it could have been them who we were memorializing today,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said during the service.

Wagner, 31, was responding to an emergency call about a man assaulting two others in a home when he encountered Daniel Barmak, 23, of Towson, Maryland. Barmak grabbed his department firearm and opened fire, police said.

Barmak is charged with capital murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

PLANES: Flights into Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport were diverted Tuesday because of a technical issue, the latest in a series of issues impacting airlines last week.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly paused operations at Washington, D.C.-area airports Sunday evening due to a problem with the communications system at a major air traffic control facility.