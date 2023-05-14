WELLS, Thelma B., 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on the afternoon of May 12, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Malcolm "Mac" L. Wells Sr.; parents, Thomas and Amber Bennett; and three siblings, Alice M. Long, Earl "Billy" Bennett and James L. Bennett. She is survived by her two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Bennett and Thomas Bennett; her son, Malcolm L. Wells Jr. of Richmond; her daughter, Kimberley A. Wells of McLean, Va.; and her son-inlaw, Paul G. Martin; and her three grandchildren, Emily C. Wells, Lillian W. Martin and Malcolm R. Martin. While working as a legal secretary at the Mutual Building in Richmond, she was introduced to Mac Wells by her future fatherin-law, with the result being 58 years of marriage and two children. A devoted wife and mother, she spent many years helping her husband establish his firm, Wells, Coleman & Company. Thelma was an avid tennis player, winning many matches and tournaments at Courtside West and Richmond Country Club. Additionally, she traveled extensively with family and close friends, visiting Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. Thelma also enjoyed many summers "at the Rivah," hosting numerous parties on the side porch for family and friends. Thelma was always generous with her time and willing to help others, volunteering at both Frillseekers boutique and IBIS salon on the Avenues. She will be truly missed, but certainly never forgotten. Memorial Services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Thelma's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.