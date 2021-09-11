 Skip to main content
We're at the peak of hurricane season, so the lull may be brief
Larry and Mindy are out of the picture, but more tropical systems could form in the western Gulf of Mexico and eastern Atlantic by early next week. The next names are Nicholas and Odette. Historically, Atlantic hurricanes are most frequent in mid-September.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

