Wes McElroy's 'Most Fascinating People' in sports in 2020

Patrick Mahomes continued his meteoric rise in the NFL, adding the Lombardi to his trophy case in February, and was awarded with the league’s largest contract ever, which he celebrated by proposing to his girlfriend, who is expecting the couple's first child. While preparing to win another Super Bowl, the Chiefs quarterback helped pick up the tab for Arrowhead Stadium to become a polling location, encouraging others to vote as well as sharing his story that he would be a first-time voter in 2020.

At the same time, his teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif put his football career on hold, becoming the first NFL player to opt out for the season so he could use his medical background to help care for COVID patients in his home country of Canada.

The Chiefs guard wasn’t the only NFL star who helped save lives. In a year that tried our mental health like never before, Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst showed incredible strength in opening up about his own depression and attempted suicide in 2016. Hurst has dedicated his platform to being open about anxiety and depression and his commitment to encourage others to ask for help.

The men weren’t the only ones to fascinate us on the gridiron.