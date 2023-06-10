80, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed on June 1, 2023. He was born on November 1, 1942 in Culpeper, Va. Bill was preceded in death by his former wife, Patricia Burke West; mother, Elizabeth Leavell West; father, Paul Judson West; and grandson, Jacob Todd Leonard. Surviving are his children, W. Todd West (Jac), Terri West Retzke (Dave), Stacie West Doyle (Buddy); devoted partner, Joan Groome; Joanie Groome Green (Donnie, Kenzie, Will), Stephanie Retzke Hickey (Travis, Madelynn); and his grandchildren, Austin West, Marleigh West, and Cameron Leonard. Bill worked in the banking industry, with most of his career spent at Central Fidelity Bank in Richmond, Va. He had a passion for sci-fi movies, mystery novels, shoot-em up movies, Charmed and NCIS. He was a man of eclectic taste, an outdoorsman and avid sportsman in his youth with wrestling, tennis, golf, fishing, camping, and softball. He was always the loudest cheering in the crowd at his grandchildren's events or yelling at the TV for The University of Virginia.

He had a genuine love for his family and lifetime friends that was tangible and expressed often through his actions. He was a lover of life and lived it to its fullest capacity with everyone in his universe. Honor him on a Saturday night with a good grilled steak enjoyed with loved ones, as was his weekly routine for as long as any of us can remember.

Please consider donating to the charity Jacob's Chance in memory of Bill, https://www.jacobschance.org, which was established to honor his grandson, Jacob Leonard. Jacob's Chance enriches lives by empowering individuals with developmental, intellectual, and/or physical disabilities through inclusive programs that promote personal development and positive relationships.