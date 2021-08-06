 Skip to main content
Western Va. still dealing with dryness
Abnormally dry conditions still cover the western half of Virginia, per the U.S. Drought Monitor. Moderate drought lingers around Charlottesville, Staunton and Amherst, and just crept into the Lexington area. Steady rain skipped that region in the past week.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

